'Saurav, Ashu much bigger leaders than me': Abhijeet Dipke on CJP members' release

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday reacted to the order of a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) involving the release of CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.

Das and Ranka were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody on October 14. (File Photo (Vipin Kumar/ HT))

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Dipke praised both Das and Ranka, describing them as "bigger leaders" than himself. Follow live updates on the CJP news here.

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The SEM ordered the release of the CJP leaders after their five-day custody was extended by two more days on October 19.

Dipke said in a post on X, "Saurav and Ashu are not just better but much much bigger leaders than me."

Deep Dive Why were CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka detained? They were detained after entering Jantar Mantar, which had been de-notified as a protest site, during protests on October 13. They were subsequently remanded to judicial custody. How were Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka released? The Special Executive Magistrate ordered their release after accepting their sureties. They also undertook not to breach peace or call for protests at Jantar Mantar while it remains de-notified. What did CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke say after the leaders were released? Dipke said Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were “much much bigger leaders” than him and added that he was happy to follow their orders.

"Happy to follow your orders my leaders. Jaan hazir hai," he added.

The CJP founder further said, "Lekin iske baad mere bina garden me koi akela nahi ghumega!!! (But after this, no one walks alone in the garden without me)."

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What is the case about?

{{^usCountry}} Das and Ranka were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for entering the de-notified protest site of Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Das and Ranka were initially remanded to a five-day judicial custody on October 14 after being detained for entering the de-notified protest site of Jantar Mantar. {{/usCountry}}

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After this, their custody was extended by two days on October 19 and was due to expire on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi court orders release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka as ACP accepts sureties

‘You’re not Gen Z': Delhi HC to Das, Ranka

The SEM's order comes after the Delhi high court on Wednesday asked CJP leaders Das and Ranka their ages and told them they were "not Gen Z".

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The court was hearing a plea by the duo against the extension of their judicial custody.

During the hearing, Justice Subramonium Prasad asked advocate Abhik Chimni, appearing for the petitioners, about their ages.

Chimni told the court that Das was 27 and Ranka was 32, according to news agency ANI.

"Then you are not Gen Z. What is Gen Z?" the court asked.

Also Read | Delhi court orders release of Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka after 7 days in Jantar Mantar trespassing case

Delhi protests

Earlier, the Opposition and the CJP staged a protest in the national capital demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

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