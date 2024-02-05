SC agrees to list Sisodia’s curative plea against bail rejection

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia’s curative plea challenging the dismissal of his bail in the case related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22. AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

“I have already instructed [registry]. It will be listed,” a bench of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said without indicating any specific date.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi mentioned Sisodia’s fresh plea for listing saying the AAP leader was languishing in jail for nearly a year.

The Supreme Court refused bail to Sisodia in October, saying at least one charge of windfall gains of ₹338 crore made by wholesalers was tentatively established. It punched holes in the arguments and evidence presented while ordering the trial be completed in six to eight months. The court allowed Sisodia to seek bail again in three months if the proceedings drag on at a snail’s pace.

Sisodia’s review plea questioning the basis for calculating the amount of ₹338 crore. He added the grounds to deny bail were not established by the documents produced before the court.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti dismissed Sisodias’s review plea earlier saying they carefully perused the petition and the grounds in support thereof. “In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated October 30, 2023 is made out.”

The court rejected his prayer for an open court hearing on the review petition. Review petitions are heard and decided in chambers without an oral hearing.