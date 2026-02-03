SC grants bail to Bikram Singh Majithia, ends seven-month jail term

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case ending his seven-month incarceration. Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia (HT photo)

Majithia, a former cabinet minister and a three-time MLA, approached the top court challenging the dismissal of his regular bail plea by the Punjab & Haryana high court on December 4.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order on a plea moved by Majithia even as the state opposed such relief on the grounds that the investigation against entities linked to him is currently ongoing and the officers conducting the probe have allegedly been threatened for pursuing the probe.

The court considered the fact that Majithia is already out on bail in a 2021 case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act (he was released in 2022) and even an appeal against this order by the state was dismissed by the top court last year.

The court’s order added that the appellant has been in custody for the past seven months and a charge sheet has already been filed by the police. The allegations of disproportionate assets relate to the period of 2007-17 based on a first information report (FIR) filed in 2025.

“We are inclined to grant bail in the matter. It will be open for the prosecution to request the trial court to impose stringent conditions while ordering the grant of bail,” the order said.

Majithia is charged under sections 13(1)(b) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested in this case on June 25, 2025.