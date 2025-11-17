New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Rajasthan government and others on a petition challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025. SC issues notice to Rajasthan govt on plea challenging validity of anti-conversion law

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the state and others, seeking their replies on the plea filed by the Jaipur Catholic Welfare Society.

"We have raised issues of legislative competence as well as excessiveness in terms of constitutional limitations," senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for the petitioner, said.

The bench observed that petitions raising similar issue were pending consideration before the top court.

"We have raised an entirely different question," Dhavan said.

"We will issue notice and call the other side and then we will hear you," Justice Nath said, as the bench issued notice on the plea and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

It also tagged the plea with the pending petitions raising similar issue.

On November 3, the top court agreed to hear two petitions challenging the validity of several provisions of the law against illegal religious conversions that came into force in Rajasthan.

It issued notice to the Rajasthan government seeking its response within four weeks on the pleas against the 2025 Act that was passed by the state Assembly in September.

Also in September, another bench of the apex court sought the stand of several states on separate pleas seeking a stay on their respective anti-conversion laws.

The top court had then made it clear that it would consider the prayer for staying the operation of such laws once the replies were filed.

The bench was then dealing with a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of anti-conversion laws enacted by several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.