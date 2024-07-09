SC raps ED over delay in C’garh liquor probe

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found it “disturbing” that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not completed its investigation in a 2019 case registered in connection with the 2015 Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) scam concerning corruption in the public distribution system in Chhattisgarh. The Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Hearing an appeal filed by the ED challenging an order of the Chhattisgarh high court granting anticipatory bail to the then managing director of NAN, Anil Tuteja, and then chairman, Alok Shukla, the bench noted with concern about the time lag of five years since the filing of the case with no final investigation report forthcoming.

“Is it not disturbing that in an ECIR (enforcement case information report) of 2019, investigation is not complete for five years,” a bench of justices AS Oka and Augustine George Masih said.

Additional solicitor general SV Raju, appearing for the ED, informed the court that the agency has found material to show how the two former IAS officials misused the bail granted to them by the high court on August 14, 2020. He sought to rely on a sealed cover filed before the court, which relates to certain conversations between constitutional functionaries made in connection with the scam.

The court adjourned the matter by two weeks, granting further time for the agency to file its affidavit and posted the matter for August 2.

The state government represented by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani and advocate Ravi Sharma objected to the sealed cover proceedings. “We should all be given the document,” Jethmalani said, adding that much of the documents are already in public domain and is serious in nature.

The lawyers for the accused, Arshdeep Khurana and Malak Manish Bhatt, wondered how the state was privy to what was submitted by the ED in sealed cover. “If everything is already in public domain, then why file it in a sealed cover?” Khurana asked. He informed the court that on seven occasions, when they have been summoned by the ED, the accused have cooperated with the probe and there was no ground to disturb the pre-arrest bail in their favour.

The ED began investigation into money laundering charges after a case was registered by the anti-corruption bureau/economic offences wing (ACB/EOW) of the state in February 2015 against 27 persons, including Tuteja and Shukla. Both were accused of corruption and criminal conspiracy as during investigation it surfaced how they earned illegal enrichment worth crores of rupees during their tenures in NAN between May 2014 to February 2015.

It was further alleged that during this period, the duo developed a system of illegal collection of money as NAN officials and quality inspectors posted in all districts collected bribe for procuring poor quality rice from millers.

The ED registered a case in January 2019 and issued summons to the two former NAN officials in March 2020 against which they obtained anticipatory bail from the high court apprehending arrest. The high court noted the fact that the summons were issued more than a year after registration of the ECIR.

Further, the court had noted that at the relevant time, there was no allegation levelled against them of having influenced witnesses or tampered evidence.