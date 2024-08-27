Schools closed as IMD issues red alert for more heavy rain across Gujarat

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for continued heavy rainfall across Gujarat, prompting authorities to order the closure of schools on Tuesday even as 17,827 people were evacuated and 1,653 rescued from flood-hit areas after heavy rains on Monday. On Monday, 17,827 people were evacuated and 1,653 rescued from flood-hit areas. (AP)

Some areas on Monday recorded between 200 and 300 mm of rainfall, leading to waterlogging in places such as Vadodara and Ahmedabad. The downpour led to the closure of many submerged underpasses and caused major traffic disruptions in Ahmedabad.

A tractor carrying 17 people was swept away while crossing a bridge on Sunday at Dhavana. Nine people managed to swim to safety while eight remain missing. Five people in an auto-rickshaw were washed away in Ghanad. Four were rescued while the search for a missing woman was on until late Monday. A herdsman was swept away in Butvada village on Sunday evening.

The government has deployed 13 National Disaster Response Force and 22 State Disaster Response Force teams in the flood-hit districts for rescue and relief efforts.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, who held a meeting in Gandhinagar to assess the situation, visited the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). He spoke virtually with collectors, municipal commissioners, and other officials of the affected areas.

In a post on X, Patel said Union home minister Amit Shah telephoned him to discuss the rainfall situation in Gujarat. He added Shah assured him that necessary assistance, including additional central forces for rescue, relief, and disaster management, would be provided if required.

An SEOC official said they were compiling data and were yet to assess the death toll. The monsoon has been active across Gujarat, with the state receiving 91.88% of its average seasonal rainfall.

Gujarat’s 59 out of 206 reservoirs were at 100% capacity. A high alert has been issued for 72 reservoirs. Seven rivers in the state were overflowing. The Sardar Sarovar Dam was at 88.74% of its total storage capacity.

Officials said electricity has been restored in 6,977 of the 7,009 affected villages. As many as 523 roads were closed in paces such as Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Dang, and Chhota Udaipur.