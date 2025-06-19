Schools in Ranchi, 4 other districts to remain closed tomorrow as IMD warns of heavy rain

Schools in five districts of Jharkhand including Ranchi will remain closed on Friday as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall, an official said. Vehicles ply on ring road during heavy rainfall, in Khunti district, Jharkhand, Thursday, June 19, 2025.(PTI)

All schools in Ranchi, Khunti and West Singhbhum districts will remain closed on Friday while in East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan districts schools will suspend classes up to class 8.

Schools in Ranchi and Khunti remained closed on Thursday due to incessant rainfall from Wednesday.

The IMD has issued a 'red' alert (heavy to extremely heavy rainfall) for Ranchi from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday.

The Ranchi district administration on Thursday decided to extend the holiday for one more day due to the forecast of heavy rainfall on Friday, he said.

"In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall and for the safety of students, Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has issued an order to keep all categories... of schools in the district, from class KG to Class 12, closed on June 20," the notification said.

In case of non-compliance, the concerned school will be held accountable under relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it stated.

All schools including government and private up to class 12 to remain closed in Khunti and West Singhbhum districts on Friday.

East Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharswan administrations on Thursday ordered all schools to suspend classes up to class 8 on Friday in view of heavy rain.

Ranchi recorded 216.1 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on Wednesday to 5.30 am on Thursday.

Heavy rainfall across Jharkhand left four people, including two schoolboys and a 10-year-old girl, dead in three places, besides causing infrastructural damage in several districts, officials said on Thursday.

The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Jharkhand on Tuesday, covered the entire state on Wednesday, bringing widespread rainfall that is likely to continue across the state till June 20, an official said.