Screams, houses swept in flashflood: Shocking video of Uttarkashi cloudburst

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday led to flash floods in the village of Dharali located at a high altitude, killing four persons. The cloudburst took place in the Dharali area near Harsil.(X/ @UttarkashiPol)

A video of the incident, captured by residents, shows the moments when disaster struck the village. The footage, shot from a higher angle, shows floodwaters, including debris and silt, gushing down the streets, with houses being swept away in the deluge.

Residents can be heard screaming in the clip, with some concerned about the condition of their kin, who were in their homes or at the areas inundated by the floods.

One among them can be heard repeatedly saying “Khatam ho gaya khatam (It's over)” as the water submerges the vilage within seconds.

The cloudburst, which took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, led to the floods, killing at least four people, PTI quoted Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya as saying.

Dharali is a stopover village for tourists travelling to Gangotri, and therefore had several hotels, restaurants and homestays.

While an army team from Harsil was rushed to the village, personnel from the NDRF, SDRF and district administration were also deployed for rescue and relief operations.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was constantly in contact with the senior officials, adding that the situation is being closely monitored.

“A massive mudslide struck #Dharali village in the #KheerGad area near Harsil, triggering sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement,” the Central Command of the Indian Army posted on X.

“Troops of #Ibexbrigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold,” the army said in the post.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Uttarakhand CM Dhami after the cloudburst. “Three nearby ITBP teams have been sent there, and four NDRF teams have also been dispatched to the site, which will soon arrive and engage in rescue operations,” Shah said in a post on X.