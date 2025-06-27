Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Search underway to track down 3 JeM terrorist in Udhampur, one killed

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2025 11:09 AM IST

The operation resumed early this morning, with fresh reinforcements, drones, and sniffer dogs joining the effort.

Security forces have launched a fresh search operation in the forested Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on Friday to track down three Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists believed to be hiding after an encounter on Thursday left one of their associates dead.

Udhampur: A security personnel during a search operation after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area, in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI)
Udhampur: A security personnel during a search operation after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in a remote forested area, in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (PTI)

Officials said the operation resumed early this morning, and news agency PTI reported that fresh reinforcements, drones, and sniffer dogs joined the effort. 

The group of four Pakistan-based JeM terrorists was confronted on Thursday in the Bihali area of Basantgarh by a joint team of the Army and police. A gunfight followed, in which one terrorist—identified as Haider alias Maulvi from Pakistan—was killed.

Notably, Basantgarh is a known infiltration corridor for terrorists entering India from the International Border in Kathua.

Also Read | JK: Jaish terrorists killed in Udhampur encounter

The terrorists were found hiding near Karoor Nallah and were engaged by the Army's Para Commandos during the encounter. The search for the remaining three is ongoing.

Earlier, Hindustan Times quoted Jammu zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti as saying that the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs. “The search operation is still on. The situation will become clear after the weather clears. It is a group of four terrorists. We had been monitoring these terrorists for the past year,” Tuti said.

Security heightened amid Amarnath Yatra preps

Security forces have conducted mock drills on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway ahead of the Yatra, which has historically been a major target for Pakistani terror groups. The first batch of pilgrims is scheduled to leave from Jammu on July 2.

Also Read | ‘Registration for Amarnath yatra down by 10% post J&K terror attack’

Security has been heightened in the region with the annual Amarnath Yatra set to begin on July 3. Tuti said adequate arrangements are in place. “This time around, we have got more paramilitary companies from the Centre,” he added.

He also advised pilgrims to travel only with official convoys from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Jammu. “Such pilgrims should avoid independent travel,” Tuti said.

According to the Army’s White Knight Corps, the terrorists were moving through forested terrain and using caves to avoid detection. Officials said the group was helped by overground workers (OGWs) for months. At least five OGWs have been arrested recently for aiding them with food and shelter.

Sources said one of the JeM operatives being tracked is a local man who had returned from Pakistan and is now believed to be helping infiltrators.

The encounter comes just weeks after heightened tensions in the region. On April 22, 26 people were killed in Pahalgam in a terror attack. That prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor on May 6, targeting terror camps. A short conflict followed between India and Pakistan from May 7 to 10 before ceasefire understanding.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Search underway to track down 3 JeM terrorist in Udhampur, one killed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On