Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amarnath yatra routes declared ‘no-flying zones’ from July 1 to Aug 10

ByMir Ehsan, Srinagar
Jun 17, 2025 02:23 PM IST

The Amarnath Yatra will be the first major pilgrimage in the region since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists gunned down 26 terrorists in Baisaran meadow, and the four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared the Amarnath Yatra routes as ‘No Flying Zones’ from July 1 to August 10.

Security checks underway at an Amarnath base camp ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu on Tuesday. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3. (PTI)
Security checks underway at an Amarnath base camp ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu on Tuesday. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3. (PTI)

The annual yatra, which will start on July 3, will be the first major pilgrimage in the region since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists gunned down 26 terrorists in Baisaran meadow, and the four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year.

As per the orders issued by the J&K home department, on Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s directions, flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited on both yatra routes – the Baltal and Pahalgam axis. The order will, however, not be applicable in case of medical evacuation, disaster management or for surveillance by security forces.

The decision follows the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other stakeholders, during back-to-back meetings held over the past week, the order further stated.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the government did not want to take any chances with the Amarnath pilgrims’ safety. “After the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, which is close to the yatra route, extra precautions are being taken. Every possible threat is being assessed and preventive measures are being taken by the government.”

The security forces have already announced ‘Operation Shiva’ as part of which, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel, in coordination with the J&K Police, will conduct daily road opening operations to detect and neutralise hidden explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on yatra routes. Jammers will be installed for the first time to protect the yatra convoy during its movement. The forces have already taken over routes that will be used by yatris and additional security is in place across J&K.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amarnath yatra routes declared ‘no-flying zones’ from July 1 to Aug 10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On