Amarnath yatra routes declared ‘no-flying zones’ from July 1 to Aug 10

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday declared the Amarnath Yatra routes as ‘No Flying Zones’ from July 1 to August 10. Security checks underway at an Amarnath base camp ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra 2025, in Jammu on Tuesday. The Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from July 3. (PTI)

The annual yatra, which will start on July 3, will be the first major pilgrimage in the region since the April 22 Pahalgam attack, in which terrorists gunned down 26 terrorists in Baisaran meadow, and the four-day armed conflict between India and Pakistan in May this year.

As per the orders issued by the J&K home department, on Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s directions, flying of any kind of aviation platforms and devices, including UAVs, drones, balloons, is prohibited on both yatra routes – the Baltal and Pahalgam axis. The order will, however, not be applicable in case of medical evacuation, disaster management or for surveillance by security forces.

The decision follows the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and other stakeholders, during back-to-back meetings held over the past week, the order further stated.

A senior police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the government did not want to take any chances with the Amarnath pilgrims’ safety. “After the attack on tourists at Pahalgam, which is close to the yatra route, extra precautions are being taken. Every possible threat is being assessed and preventive measures are being taken by the government.”

The security forces have already announced ‘Operation Shiva’ as part of which, nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel, in coordination with the J&K Police, will conduct daily road opening operations to detect and neutralise hidden explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on yatra routes. Jammers will be installed for the first time to protect the yatra convoy during its movement. The forces have already taken over routes that will be used by yatris and additional security is in place across J&K.