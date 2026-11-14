Agartala, The second phase of the Census 2027 will be carried out in Tripura from January 25 to February 28 to collect information on social and economic particulars of every person, an official said on Saturday. Second phase of Census 2027 to commence on January 25 in Tripura

The first round of the population count exercise was successfully conducted across the state in August, with data on housing conditions and household amenities collected during the process.

"The second phase of the population enumeration will be held in Tripura from January 25 to February 28, 2027. Before that, there will be an opportunity for self-enumeration from January 10 to January 24," Tripura Census Operations Director Ratan Biswas told PTI.

He said citizens' demographic, socio-economic, cultural, migration and fertility-related information will be collated during the second phase of the census.

"For this, there will be a questionnaire containing a total of 40 questions. The homeless population will also be brought under this enumeration process. This will be the eighth census in the country since Independence," he said.

Asserting that the Census 2027 is the country's first fully digital enumeration exercise, he said mobile applications and web-based technology will be used for data collection and monitoring.

"A workshop was organised at Pragya Bhavan here on Friday to prepare senior officials and district-level administrative officers so that the upcoming census can be conducted smoothly," the census operations director said.

During the programme, detailed discussions were held on the roles and responsibilities of officers concerned, coordination among various departments and the need for administrative and financial support to carry out the census smoothly, he said.

Biswas said all steps, including extensive training sessions for district-level functionaries and engagement of master trainers and field personnel, have been taken to carry out the mega exercise successfully.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha had joined the workshop and laid emphasis on accurate census data, as it plays an important role in making policy decisions and ensures inclusive development for the people, he added.

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