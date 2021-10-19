Home / India News / Security tightened, searches intensified after J&K civilian killings
Security tightened, searches intensified after J&K civilian killings

The number of bulletproof mobile bunker vehicles deployed at sensitive places has also been increased and the high-tech CCTV surveillance has been enhanced
Women security personnel frisk a pedestrian in Srinagar as security is tightened following the recent civilian killings. (PTI Photo)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 04:09 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Security has been further enhanced and searches intensified across the Kashmir Valley, especially in the capital Srinagar, following a series of targeted killings that left 11 civilians dead this month. The authorities have suspended or reduced the speed of mobile internet services in parts of Srinagar’s old city and south Kashmir districts, where the attacks have been reported lately.

Officials said multiple security review meetings have been held and the number of security forces deployed around key installations such as the secretariat and the airport and has been increased. “These types of attacks obviously attract a greater security response. We have intensified the measures in type and number wherever we thought necessary,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

Multiple checkpoints and roadblocks have been erected across Srinagar. “The security is very stringent, and searches have intensified. Police and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) parties have been patrolling in larger numbers and also there are sudden searches of vehicles...,” said Bilal Ahmad, a Srinagar resident.

The number of bulletproof mobile bunker vehicles deployed at sensitive places has also been increased and the high-tech CCTV surveillance enhanced. Women paramilitary forces have also been deployed in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk for searches.

Also Read: J&K civilian killings to be probed by National Investigation Agency

A second resident said the attacks have suddenly changed the city’s atmosphere. “There is an uneasy silence. Fewer people prefer to move out fearing the deterioration of the situation.”

Police have detained and questioned hundreds of people as part of their probe into the civilian killings. The counter insurgency operations have also been intensified. The police last week said they killed 13 terrorists.

Union home minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Kashmir in the last week of October to review the security situation and also inaugurate developmental projects.

