Security forces thwart drug smuggling attempt at international border; 1 shot down
- The NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side.
Two incidents of smuggling were averted by the Indian security forces on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the international border (IB) in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab. The operation was jointly carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
According to people aware of the developments, the NCB got a tip about an attempt to smuggle in drugs from the Pakistan side. The officials laid a trap at the IB.
At around 2:30 am, the team heard some sound along the fence and fired eight rounds from 9 mm Beretta. At 2:45 am, another similar attempt was made in the Amritsar sector and a vigilant soldier of the BSF fired three rounds in the direction of the sound.
During preliminary search, a PVC pipe and 14 packets of contraband were recovered from the first spot. A packet of heroin hanging on the fence and another in a wheat field about 10 metres from there was found at the second.
The soldiers also recovered a body, about 25 metres from the IB. The patrol party had followed a blood trail, which led it to the dead body.
People aware of the development say that the body is believed to be that of a smuggler who tried to run towards Pakistan after getting shot. One mobile phone, one magazine and a pistol have been found in his possession.
This comes a day after the BSF troops found a plastic pipe and saw footmarks on both sides of the border fence in Chanmullah, in the Amritsar sector.
An FIR was lodged in connection with the case and area domination beefed up in the wake of dense fog, which has shrouded the area for the past two days.
Such attempts are regularly carried out from the Pakistani side to fund terrorism activities in India, the people cited above said.
