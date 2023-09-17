Sedition law: What changed after 1962 order
Sep 17, 2023 11:55 PM IST
The Supreme Court's decision will re-examine the law in light of evolving constitutional principles and the interplay of fundamental rights.
The Supreme Court’s decision to refer a bundle of petitions challenging the validity of the sedition law prescribed under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to a Constitution bench of at least five judges has once again brought the controversial colonial era law into the spotlight.
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world