Self-enumeration for the second phase of Census 2027 began on Monday in poll-bound states Goa, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the non-snow-bound areas of Uttarakhand.

In the remaining states and Union territories, population enumeration will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2027. (Photo for representation) (ANI)

Residents can update their details on the official website se.census.gov.in -- by November 30 for population enumeration, the government said in a statement.

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Once online procedure is completed, residents will get a unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID), which they will have to share with the enumerator during the subsequent field visit to complete the process.

"The corresponding house-to-house Population Enumeration in these states and areas will be conducted from December 1, 2026, to January 4, 2027, followed by a revisional round from January 5 to 9, 2027. The reference date for these states/areas will be 00:00 hours of January 5, 2027," the statement said.

In the remaining states and Union territories, population enumeration will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, 2027, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, 2027. However, the exercise in violence-hit Manipur has been put on hold for now.

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{{^usCountry}} "The provision for Self-Enumeration in these states/UTs will be available from January 10 to 24, 2027, prior to the commencement of house-to-house visits by enumerators. The reference date for Census in these states/UTs will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027," the statement further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The provision for Self-Enumeration in these states/UTs will be available from January 10 to 24, 2027, prior to the commencement of house-to-house visits by enumerators. The reference date for Census in these states/UTs will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027," the statement further said. {{/usCountry}}

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The first phase of the headcount exercise -- House listing and Housing Census (HLO) -- has been completed across 35 states and Union territories, except Manipur, it said.

For the first time in the history of the Census, the exercise is being conducted digitally, with self-enumeration offered as an additional facility, enumerators equipped with handheld devices and bespoke software developed to collect real-time field data.

"The self-enumeration process is a secure, convenient and user-friendly web-based facility available in 16 Indian languages. To participate in Self-Enumeration during Phase II, residents can log in to the official portal se.census.gov.in using their mobile number (preferably the one registered during Phase I) along with basic details and answer 40 notified questions covering household and individual particulars," the statement said.

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The population enumeration in Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand took place from September 1 to September 30.

Households that do not opt for self-enumeration will be covered during the house-to-house visits by enumerators, the statement said.

The information collected under the Census Act, 1948, is strictly confidential and used solely for statistical purposes and development planning, it said.