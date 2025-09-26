New Delhi, Self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexually harassing 17 students at a Delhi-based institute, allegedly controlled their lives by taking away their mobile phones and original certificates, leaving them feeling compelled to comply with his dictates, a friend of one of the victims has claimed. Self-styled godman isolated students by seizing their phones: Victim's friend

"He marked students first and asked them to deposit their phones so they could 'focus on studies'. The phones would remain in his custody for some time, and in return, he would hand over a new one of his choice. This ensured that communication was under his control and did not reach anyone else," the man, who studied at the same institute, told PTI.

Requesting anonymity, he said, once a student was admitted, his rule made it mandatory to submit all original documents and certificates, which were returned only upon completion of the course.

"This created a sense of fear, as every student's career was locked there. If anyone dared to resist or complain, they were worried that their certificates might never be returned, ruining their careers," he noted.

The friend also alleged that female students were threatened with failure or expulsion for not complying with Saraswati or his close aides. "Girls were frequently warned that their careers would be destroyed if they opposed him. Some were even expelled from the institute. Finally, someone dared to raise her voice," he added.

He further alleged that Saraswati's staff, particularly three women one of whom had been a student from the same institute acted as conduits for his instructions.

The man recalled an incident in which a friend was punished for resisting. "She was made to stand outside for hours until she broke down. Later, when she managed to escape, Baba's guards and driver even searched for her at her relatives' homes and in her hometown. Their behaviour was more like that of a goon than a saint," he alleged.

He claimed that the atmosphere of fear was compounded by the frequent visits of influential people, including politicians, foreign delegates, and company representatives. "Saraswati flaunted his high-level contacts. He called himself a billionaire, a feminist, and boasted of embassy connections," he added.

According to him, Saraswati's "modus operandi" was to first trap students with assurances of good jobs and then isolate them through psychological pressure, surveillance, and threats.

Saraswati is currently absconding, and a lookout circular has been issued against him. Multiple police teams are working tirelessly to locate him.

