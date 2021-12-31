Home / India News / Serum Institute of India applies for full approval of Covishield Covid vaccine
Serum Institute of India applies for full approval of Covishield Covid vaccine

Serum Institute, which produces AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine under the brand name Covishield, has supplied more than 1.25 billion doses of the shot in India.
Serum Institute, which is also the world's biggest vaccine maker, was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in India at the beginning of the year.(Reuters)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 01:48 PM IST
Reuters | , Bengaluru

Serum Institute Of India has applied to the country's drug regulator and the health ministry for full approval of its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

The Indian government now has enough data to consider a full market authorisation, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

Serum Institute, which is also the world's biggest vaccine maker, was granted approval for emergency use of Covishield in India at the beginning of the year.

The country's inoculation drive so far has been dominated by Covishield and Bharat Biotech's inactivated vaccine Covaxin.

Serum Institute has nearly quadrupled its monthly capacity of AstraZeneca's shots to as many as 240 million doses and is prepared to export "large volumes" from January, Poonawalla told Reuters in October.

