Setback for Uddhav Thackeray as another Sena MLA joins Eknath Shinde camp

With Sena MLA Santosh Bangar's defection, the Eknath Shinde faction now has a total of 40 MLAs.
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with MLA Santosh Bangar.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde with MLA Santosh Bangar.
Published on Jul 04, 2022 11:13 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Shailesh Gaikwad | Written by Aryan Prakash

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray suffered a setback after Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar joined the Eknath Shinde faction ahead of the floor test in the assembly. With Bangar's defection, the Eknath Shinde faction now has a total of 40 MLAs.

The Eknath Shinde government has crossed the majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly, with the voting underway.

On Sunday, the Eknath Shinde government got a huge boost with BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar being elected speaker of the assembly. Hours after being elected as the speaker, Narwekar removed Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader, reinstating chief minister Eknath Shinde. The speaker removed Thackeray faction's Sunil Prabhu as the chief whip, replacing him with Bharat Gogawale.

The Uddhav Thackeray-faction of Shiv Sena has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court against the decision of assembly's new Speaker to recognise a new whip for the party. Senior advocate AM Singhvi mentions the matter. The top court has listed it for hearing with other pending matters on the Maharashtra political tussle on July 11.

    HT News Desk

uddhav thackeray maha vikas aghadi eknath shinde shiv sena + 2 more
