Seven Rohingyas en route to Bangladesh detained in Assam

Seven Myanmar nationals belonging to the Rohingya community, who allegedly entered India illegally and were heading to Bangladesh, were detained near the India–Bangladesh international border in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday, police said on Sunday. The group, consisting of one man, three women, and three children, was intercepted at Hilara railway station. (HT Archives)

The group, consisting of one man, three women, and three children, was intercepted at Hilara railway station on Saturday afternoon, police said, adding the detainees would be “pushed back” to Bangladesh following verification and completion of necessary procedures.

A senior police officer in Cachar said the group was initially detained by local residents after their movements raised suspicion, following which they were handed over to the police.

“We are verifying their identities, and eventually they will be pushed back to the neighbouring country as per protocol,” the official said.

During questioning, the detainees told police that they had entered India illegally from Bangladesh a few years ago and later travelled to Hyderabad in search of work. However, following a recent crackdown there, they decided to return to Bangladesh.

As part of their plan, they travelled from Hyderabad to Guwahati by train and then took a bus to Hilara, which is located close to the international border. They intended to cross into Bangladesh using a convenient border route, police said.

Local residents said the group told them they had taken the help of a broker to reach the area. “They said they paid a large sum of money to the broker, but after reaching here, the broker stopped responding, leaving them clueless,” a local resident who interacted with the group told the media.

Residents of the area said Katigorah and its surrounding areas in Cachar district have emerged as a hotspot for illegal migrants from different parts of the country, particularly members of the Rohingya community.

“We come across such cases frequently here. Due to awareness, we can identify their movements and language to some extent,” another local resident said.

Police said attempts by Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals to cross the border illegally through Cachar district have increased over the past one and a half years, and the matter is under investigation.