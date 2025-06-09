4 killed, 6 injured as several passengers fall from moving train in Maharashtra’s Thane

At least four people were killed and six others injured after several passengers fell from a moving train in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday. The Central Railway said in a statement that the passengers fell due to overcrowding on the train. The injured are being rushed to the nearest hospital. An investigation into the accident is underway. Local services have also been disrupted by the incident. (File) (Pic used for representation)(HT Photo)

The incident took place near Mumbra station in the district, the police said.

"Some passengers travelling towards CSMT fell from the train at Thane's Mumbra railway station. The reason for the accident is believed to be an excessive crowd on the train. The railway administration and police have reached the spot. The injured are being taken immediately to the nearest hospital. Investigation into the accident has begun. Local services have also been affected by the incident," it said.

Thane GRP’s senior police inspector Archana Dusane said they received an alert and rushed to the scene.

According to her, some passengers fell off a crowded train, and at that moment, a mail/express train was passing on an adjacent track. Three passengers are feared dead, the official said.

Officials reported that at least six passengers were found injured along the fast line railway track between Mumbra and Diva stations in Thane district, suspected to have fallen from a moving train.

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, told PTI that the guard of a Kasara-bound train alerted the control room around 9.30 am about injured passengers spotted along the tracks.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals, he said.

Authorities have not yet confirmed from which train the passengers fell.

(With PTI inputs)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)