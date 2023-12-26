close_game
close_game
News / India News / Several people injured after makeshift bridge collapses in Kerala

Several people injured after makeshift bridge collapses in Kerala

PTI |
Dec 26, 2023 01:04 AM IST

A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg.

A makeshift bridge, set up as part of Christmas celebrations at Poovar near Neyyattinkara here, collapsed on Monday night causing injuries to several persons, police said.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.(ANI)
The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.(ANI)

A senior officer of the district said that 7-8 persons were injured in the incident with one of them -- a woman -- suffering a major fracture in her leg.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"The rest suffered only minor injuries," he said.

The officer said the incident occurred around 9 pm when several persons got on top of the bridge which could not support their weight and slanted to one side, toppling those standing there.

The temporary bridge was set up for people to cross over a wall to the other side to see a waterfall and a nativity scene depicting the birth of Jesus as well as other decorations as part of the Christmas celebrations, the officer said.

The bridge was just around five feet above the ground and was meant to support a few people at a time, he said.

"However, several persons climbed on to it simultaneously which resulted in the accident," the officer said.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out