Severe storm in Odisha’s Baripada kills 2, injures 3, uprooted trees

Two people were killed and three others were injured as a severe storm with heavy rain and strong winds hit Baripada in Odisha, causing widespread damage, police said. Heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning hit Baripada.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning during the storm uprooted trees in several areas and blocked major roads.

A tree reportedly fell on a moving motorcycle near Asanjoda on Kuliana Road, killing the rider on the spot. Another motorcyclist died at Khunta along the Baripada–Udala Road after colliding with a fallen tree amid heavy rain and poor visibility.

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The deceased were identified as Nabadas Hansda and Naveen Murmu, officials said.

Three others sustained injuries in separate storm-related incidents and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Officials said that the sudden onset of the storm late at night led to widespread disruption, with several roads blocked due to fallen trees.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a cyclonic circulation remains active over Odisha and adjoining regions, leading to unstable atmospheric conditions. Under its influence, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and possible hailstorms at isolated places across the state over the next seven days.