Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shalimar-Secunderabad Express train coaches derail near Nalpur station in Bengal's Howrah

ByHT News Desk
Nov 09, 2024 08:19 AM IST

Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) derailed near Nalpur Station in West Bengal's Howrah.

A few coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) derailed near Nalpur Station in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday morning. According to South Eastern Railway's chief public relations officer (CPRO), Omprakash Charan, the incident involved three coaches—one of which was the B1 coach.

Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) near Nalpur Station in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday morning.
Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) near Nalpur Station in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday morning.

The derailment, reported early this morning, has raised concerns among passengers and authorities alike. However, Charan confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Over the last five years, 351 people died and 970 were injured in 200 consequential railway accidents, The Hindu reported citing data shared by the Indian Railways from 17 railway zones. 

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month, while inspecting the Kolkata-based PSU Braithwaite and Co, said that 10 years ago, there were 171 accidents per year; this had come down to 40 accidents now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India. along with Assembly Election 2024, Maharashtra Election, Jharkhand Election news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //