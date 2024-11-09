Shalimar-Secunderabad Express train coaches derail near Nalpur station in Bengal's Howrah

A few coaches of the Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) derailed near Nalpur Station in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday morning. According to South Eastern Railway's chief public relations officer (CPRO), Omprakash Charan, the incident involved three coaches—one of which was the B1 coach. Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express (Train No. 22850) near Nalpur Station in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday morning.

The derailment, reported early this morning, has raised concerns among passengers and authorities alike. However, Charan confirmed that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Over the last five years, 351 people died and 970 were injured in 200 consequential railway accidents, The Hindu reported citing data shared by the Indian Railways from 17 railway zones.

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month, while inspecting the Kolkata-based PSU Braithwaite and Co, said that 10 years ago, there were 171 accidents per year; this had come down to 40 accidents now.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.