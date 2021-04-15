Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital, days after gall bladder surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. On Monday, a laparoscopy surgery was conducted successfully on his gall bladder.

Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure.

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik tweeted on Thursday to say that Pawar will be discharged later in the day and thanked people for "good wishes and support for Saheb".

After the surgery, Pawar’s daughter and Baramati parliamentarian Supriya Sule posted a photo on her Facebook timeline, in which the NCP chief can be seen reading a newspaper while sitting on a chair. He was accompanied by wife Pratibha, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra, Sule and her husband Sadanand.

“Gudi Padwa, after a successful surgery of honourable Sharad Pawar. Baba is still at the hospital. Ajit Dada and Sunetra tai came to see him and we all could come together at the hospital. Cannot celebrate Gudi Padwa owing to the spread of Covid-19 but sharing moments with our family will give us strength to defeat the current circumstances. Celebrate Gudi Padwa but be careful. Be safe (sic),” stated her post.

On March 30, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct. This caused blockage to the flow leading to immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas (pancreatitis).

Pawar's party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra.