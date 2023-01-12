Home / India News / Sharad Yadav, former Union minister and ex-JD(U) chief, dies at 75

Sharad Yadav, former Union minister and ex-JD(U) chief, dies at 75

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

Sharad Yadav is seen in a file photo(HT_PRINT)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Former Union minister and Janata Dal (United) or JDU leader Sharad Yadav died at Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. Yadav's daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav also announced on social media saying, “Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more)”.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

A statement from the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said Yadav was brought to the emergency ward in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

“Shri Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state. On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family,” Fortis said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is “pained” by Yadav's demise.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.

Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his shock over the demise.

“I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members,” Yadav tweeted.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of the socialist leader and said he strengthened the politics of quality.

The Congress also said Yadav's demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav's outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the "first step towards a united opposition". Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with the Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

He was a former union minister in various governments.

    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

