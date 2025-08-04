Shashi Tharoor apologises to Team India after nail-biting 6-run win vs England

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday hailed India's sensational six-run win over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, celebrating the team’s gritty comeback to level the series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj poses after being named the 'player of the match' following India's win in the fifth Test match against England, at The Oval.(PTI)

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor praised the Indian squad’s spirit and particularly lauded pacer Mohammed Siraj, whose standout performance sealed the result.

“Words fail me… WHAT A WIN! 🇮🇳🏏 Absolutely exhilarated & ecstatic for #TeamIndia on their series-clinching victory against England!” Tharoor posted on X (formerly Twitter). “The grit, determination, and passion on display were simply incredible. This team is special,” he wrote.

Tharoor, who had earlier expressed doubts about India’s chances, admitted he was mistaken: “I am sorry that I expressed a spasm of doubt about the outcome yesterday. But Mohammed Siraj never stopped believing! Shabash to our heroes.”

India’s win came after a high-voltage final morning in London, with England needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand. But Siraj, channeling what Tharoor described as unwavering belief, spearheaded a stunning turnaround with a lethal spell that saw India snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Siraj, who took nine wickets in the match, was named Player of the Match and later revealed that he had begun the day by setting an intention. “I woke up in the morning and checked Google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country,” the 31-year-old said, beaming with pride and exhaustion.

Despite the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India’s attack - led by Siraj and supported ably by Prasidh Krishna - dismantled England’s lower order. The final blow came when Siraj bowled Gus Atkinson with a perfect yorker, ending the game with England just six runs short of the target.