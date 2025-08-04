India beat England to script miraculous win after Siraj, Prasidh snatch victory from jaws of defeat, level series 2-2

India pulled off a stunner at The Oval on Monday, silencing England to clinch a six-run win in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. A blazing century from Harry Brook and a composed hundred from Joe Root went in vain as England's quest to pull off the highest successful chase at the venue in 123 years collapsed in the first session on Day 5. Mohammed Siraj struck thrice inside an hour and completed the 5th five-wicket haul of his Test career to help India level the series 2-2. Mohammed Siraj celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Gus Atkinson and India winning the match to draw Test series(Action Images via Reuters)

With just 35 runs left for England to chase, overnight batters Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith resumed play, while Chris Woakes — ruled out of the Test due to a shoulder injury sustained during India's first innings — was spotted practicing left-handed batting on the sidelines. Woakes did come out to bat at the end, practically one-handed, and although he assisted Gus Atkinson in taking England close, they fell short.

Overton briefly eased the pressure with back-to-back boundaries off Krishna in the opening over of the day. But the home crowd's joy was short-lived. Siraj struck twice in his first two overs — first removing Smith, who poked at a wide delivery, and then trapping Overton lbw with a marginal call that umpire Kumar Dharmasena took his time to confirm.

Krishna removed England's No. 9, Josh Tongue, with a perfect yorker, which forced Woakes to walk out with the sling on to bat one-handed. Siraj picked up the final wicket, dismissing Atkinson, to stop England's total at 367.

How India stormed back into the Oval Test

India posted 396 in their second innings on Saturday, with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scoring a sparkling 118 and Washington Sundar adding a quickfire 53 late in the day to set England a stiff target of 374. No team had ever chased these many runs in the fourth innings of a Test at The Oval. The previous best was England's 263-run chase in a one-wicket win over Australia back in 1902.

The Ollie Pope-led side came close. Brook and Root stitched a breathtaking 195-run stand for the fourth wicket in true Bazball fashion, keeping England well in the hunt for a record win. Even after Brook fell before the final session, Root carried the momentum and notched up a century to push India to the brink of a likely 1-3 series defeat — until a final twist unfolded.

Jacob Bethell, standing in for the injured Ben Stokes, never looked in rhythm during his 31-ball stay. He played a rash shot in the first over after Tea on Day 4 to fall to Krishna, who then dismissed the well-set Root in his very next over.

India's Day 4 summed up

On Day 4, Duckett — batting on 34 — was tested repeatedly by Siraj, who featured in every match of the gruelling series. Duckett kept fishing outside off stump and eventually fell for 54, edging an intended drive off Krishna to second slip, where KL Rahul held a sharp catch to leave England 82 for two.

Pope, leading the side in place of injured Stokes, struck three boundaries in an over off Krishna but was trapped lbw by Siraj for 27 with a delivery that nipped back and kept low. It was Siraj's 20th wicket of the series. He added three more on Monday, making him the leading wicket-taker across both teams.

India had another chance in the same session when Brook nearly holed out at fine leg off Krishna, but Siraj, stationed on the rope, overstepped during the catch, converting a potential dismissal into a six. The costly blunder allowed Brook to race away to a 98-ball 111 in the second session — his 10th Test ton and second of the series after his 158 at Edgbaston. He smashed 14 boundaries and two sixes, forging a 195-run stand with Root for the fourth wicket.

After tea, the jittery Bethell produced an ugly swipe to drag down his stumps, before Root was caught behind in a wicket maiden for Krishna. Only 10 overs were completed on the fourth evening before rain came to England's rescue.