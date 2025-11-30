Shashi Tharoor flags ‘disturbing silence’ on Imran Khan’s health amid rising speculation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has raised alarm over the mounting uncertainty surrounding the health and whereabouts of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as speculation, secrecy and unanswered questions fuel a wave of anxiety across the border. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has raised alarm over the mounting uncertainty surrounding the health and whereabouts of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan.(PTI)

Despite intense chatter online and growing appeals from his family and party, Pakistani authorities have yet to issue a clear update.

Imran Khan, founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been in jail since August 2023, serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case. Rumours about his condition have spiralled in recent days, with some social media posts even alleging he has been “killed” in custody.

His family and party leaders have since demanded “proof of life”.

What did Tharoor say?

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said the lack of any official update from Pakistan had made the situation deeply unsettling. “I think it's not appropriate for us to comment on the internal affairs of another country. But it is certainly a matter of some concern that there is so much silence on this matter,” he said.

He noted that a flood of unverified claims had fuelled anxiety. “There are various people claiming that the worst has happened. But the Government of Pakistan and the authorities have not said anything. That silence is bad,” he said.

Tharoor also referred to the public appeal by Imran Khan’s son, Kasim Khan, who has asked for confirmation that his father is alive.

“You saw the message from his son, saying that he wants proof of life that his father is alive. Apparently, nobody has provided any proof yet that his father is alive. That is a matter of some concern, and I speak only as an ordinary citizen of India; it is not a foreign policy matter for us.”

This has broader humanitarian implications: Tharoor

While acknowledging that the issue lies within Pakistan’s domestic sphere, he said it carries broader humanitarian implications.

“That is an internal affair of Pakistan. But there is a human being at stake. There are cricket fans and others who would like to know what happened to the gentleman,” he said.

He added, “You can't put somebody in jail and make him disappear. So, if something has happened, the authority should come clean on it, in my view.”

Pakistani official deny ‘rumours’

Officials in Pakistan, however, have dismissed the rumours. Rana Sanaullah, adviser to the Pakistan Prime Minister on Political Affairs, and senior PTI figures told Dawn that Imran Khan was “fine and nothing is wrong with him”.

Despite these assurances, PTI renewed its request for access to the jailed leader, saying the leadership was increasingly worried as Khan had been denied meetings with both family members and legal counsel for more than three weeks.

Family members and party supporters have held protests outside Adiala Jail, demanding a meeting with him. A PTI delegation visited the prison again today, but officials once more refused permission.

Speculation intensified online after reports suggested the 73-year-old could be moved to a high-security facility, which would further curtail access. The hashtag “Where is Imran Khan?” surged on X, while Pakistan’s interior ministry remained silent.