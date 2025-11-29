Imran Khan alive but Pakistan govt pushing him to accept 'terms’ for freedom, says party senator

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised alarm over his party's founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s condition in jail, saying he has been kept in complete isolation for nearly a month without access to his family, lawyers or senior party leaders. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Khurram Zeeshan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has raised alarm over former prime minister Imran Khan’s condition(X/ANI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Zeeshan called the situation a “clear human rights violation” and alleged that authorities were pressuring Khan to “accept their terms”.

Putting an end to rumours, Zeeshan said, "In the last few days, we have been given a guarantee; we have been assured. He is alive and currently lodged in Adiala jail. He is OK."

He also spoke of the “terms” allegedly presented to Imran Khan by the current Pakistan regime of PM Shehbaz Sharif with active involvement of the army led by Field Marshal Asim Munir.

"They are trying to strike a deal with Imran Khan, asking him to leave the country. They even promise him concessions if he goes abroad and stays silent at a place of his choice. But Imran Khan will never agree to it. The kind of leader he is, he will never approve it," Zeeshan added.

What is happening?

Earlier this week, several Afghanistan-based social media accounts claimed without evidence that Imran Khan had been “killed inside jail”.

The rumours surfaced as Pakistani authorities have not allowed Imran Khan’s family to meet him for the past month, despite court orders.

"It is very unfortunate. It's been almost a month of his isolation, and his family, his lawyers, and even the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have not been allowed to meet him. This is a complete violation of human rights. It seems they are trying to force him into something," Zeeshan told ANI.

"Khan Sahab is so popular in Pakistan that even one picture of him can change the entire scenario. The regime imposed in Pakistan feels threatened," he said.

Zeeshan said the restrictions appeared deliberate and designed to cut off Khan’s access to the outside world.

“Since the day he was jailed, not a single picture, recorded voice clip or video has been allowed to come out. Even during court hearings, people are barred from carrying cameras. There are strict restrictions everywhere,” he said.

What is Imran Khan's family saying?

Imran Khan’s son Kasim Khan has also issued a sharp public appeal, alleging that the 73-year-old leader has been held in solitary confinement for weeks with no family access and no transparency from authorities.

His remarks come amid growing criticism from Khan’s family, PTI leaders and provincial officials, who describe the situation as an “undeclared blackout” around the former prime minister’s condition in Adiala Jail.

In a post on X, Kasim Khan noted that his father has been detained for 845 days, and for the last six weeks has been kept in solitary confinement “in a death cell,” with authorities refusing all visits despite court orders.

He said Khan’s sisters have been repeatedly denied access, while his sons have had “no contact” and “no proof of life”.

“This absolute blackout is not a security protocol. It is a deliberate attempt to hide his condition,” he wrote, warning that the Pakistani government and “its handlers” would be held accountable. He urged global human rights organisations and democratic governments to intervene and demanded immediate proof of life and an end to what he called “inhumane isolation.”

Imran Khan's sister on media coverage

Khan’s sister, Noreen Niazi, separately alleged extreme media censorship. Speaking to ANI, she claimed journalists and media owners were being detained and intimidated into silence.

“Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people… They oppress them so much that when they are let out, they’re not even allowed to speak,” she said, adding that well-known journalists had fled the country, with their passports and properties blocked.

Drawing a historical comparison, she said, “We used to hear and read about Hitler… the same thing is happening in Pakistan.” She also criticised the Shehbaz Sharif government as “extremely unpopular,” accusing it of election rigging and calling it weak and oppressive.

She expressed little hope of foreign intervention, claiming Western governments knew of the “fraud” in Pakistan but would not act.