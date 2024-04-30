Shashi Tharoor lauds inclusion of Sanju Samson in India's World T20 squad

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday hailed the induction of wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC World T20. Sanju Samson hails from Thiruvananthapuram, a constituency represented by Shashi Tharoor.

“Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!” Tharoor posted on X.



Tharoor is a three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram and seeking a fourth term from the Kerala capital.



Samson, who hails from Thiruvananthapurm, has had a good stint at the Indian Premier League both as a batter and captain for Rajasthan Royals and was included as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Rishabh Pant, pipping the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.



The BCCI announced the Rohit Sharma-led squad after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. Rohit and Agarkar are expected to address the media in Mumbai on Thursday.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was retained as vice-captain despite his poor recent form after taking over Mumbai Indians leadership in the ongoing IPL. Hard-hitting batter Shivam Dube also made the cut following a strong IPL showing for Chennai Super Kings.



Samson, who made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe way back in 2015, has played in 25 T20Is and scored 374 runs. He is currently placed at the fourth spot in the IPL 2024 run charts with 385 runs at an average of 77.00 and a strike rate of 161.08, with four half-centuries. His best score is 82*.



Recently, Samson told PTI that mistakes are part and parcel of T20 cricket and Rajasthan Royals will have to stick to their process despite enjoying a dream run in the ongoing Indian Premier League. Rajasthan had defeated Lucknow Super Giants last week by seven wickets to take their points tally to 16 from nine matches.

Former champions RR are enduring a dream season having registered eight wins and are perched at the top of the points table.