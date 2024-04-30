India's T20 World Cup squad: Shivam Dube for Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson ousts KL Rahul - Who's in and who's out

India announced their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup on Monday and, as expected, it has led to a few surprise inclusions and exclusions, more the latter than the former. Such is the talent at the selectors' disposal that any squad that they pick would have a few exclusions that will raise eyebrows and it is no different this time. Rohit Sharma is captain as he looks to lead India to the T20 World Cup title after the disappointment he experienced in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, has been confirmed as Rohit's deputy. It remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson will be included in India's playing eleven during the T20 World Cup. (Reuters)

Sanju Samson beats KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik in race for 2nd wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant has comprehensively shown in the IPL this season that he has completely recovered from a car crash that had kept him out of cricket since December 2022. He was always expected to be in the squad that travels to the USA and Caribbean islands barring any fitness issues. Sanju Samson is in the squad but chances are that he would be warming the bench with Pant taking the gloves. KL Rahul's recent success as a wicketkeeper-batter had led to him being in contention for the role while veteran Dinesh Karthik made it clear that he is available for selection for the T20 World Cup. Karthik has been in sensational form for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, scoring 262 runs as a finisher at a strike of 195.52 and average of 52.40 in eight innings.

Rahul is arguably one of the most notable absentees in this squad. While the fact remains that Rahul has not played a T20I since the semi-final of the last T20 World Cup in November 2022, Rahul is considered a senior member in both the Test and ODI teams and has captained India once in T20s in a 2022 Asia Cup match against Afghanistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal pips Shubman Gill, Rahul

Another big name to miss out is Shubman Gill, who was arguably one of the frontrunners for captain Rohit Sharma's opening partner alongwith Yashasvi Jaiswal before the start of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). While Gill has scored more runs than Jaiswal this year in the IPL, the latter's better strike rate and his sensational record in his fledgling T20I career seems to have helped him get his nose in front. Gill has scored 335 runs in 14 T20Is at a strike rate of 147.57 and average of 25.76. Jaiswal has 502 runs in 17 matches at a strike rate of 161.93 and average of 33.46.

Shivam Dube over Rinku Singh, return of Kul-Cha

Rinku Singh being relegated to the reserves might be among the more surprising developments to have come from the announcement. Rinku has been extraordinary for India in the 15 T20Is that he has played, scoring 356 runs at a strike-rate of 176.23 and average of 89.00. He even showed in the last T20I that he played that he is much more than just a lower-order slogger, helping rebuild a tottering Indian innings against Afghanistan after coming on in the fifth over in an unbeaten 190-run stand with captain Rohit. Rinku has also scored 123 runs in the 82 balls he has faced this season in the IPL at a strike-rate of 150. One can't argue against Shivam Dube's inclusion though. The all-rounder, who plays as a batter for Chennai Super Kings, has smashed 350 runs this season in nine innings at a strike rate of 172.41 and average of 58.33.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal returns to the squad and it could mean a potential return of the Kul-Cha combination if he is picked in the eleven along with Kuldeep Yadav. Chahal has been seemingly out of contention in T20s since August 2023, having been excluded from the Indian squad for their series against Afghanistan this year.