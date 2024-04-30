Hardik Pandya back as vice-captain; Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube part of India's T20 World Cup squad starring Virat Kohli

Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee has furnished the final roster of Team India as the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-member squad of the 2007 winners for the ICC World T20 2024 on Tuesday. Confirmed earlier as captain for the ICC event, Rohit Sharma will have Hardik Pandya as his deputy for the upcoming edition of the ICC World Cup. India's captain Rohit Sharma (L) and teammate Virat Kohli(AFP)

Co-hosted by former champions West Indies and the United States, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 will get underway days after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Even though the IPL form was expected to influence the selection of the Indian World Cup squad, Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul was not included in the 15-member list confirmed by the BCCI. Staging a sensational comeback to the IPL 2024 after a tragic car accident, Rishabh Pant has returned to the Indian T20 squad for the marquee tournament in the Caribbean and the US.

While Pant is tipped to be India's No.1 choice, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has pipped LSG captain Rahul for the wicketkeeper’s spot in the Indian World Cup squad. Last season's Orange Cap winner and Gujarat Titans skipper, Shubman Gill, failed to make the cut as RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to open the innings for India with skipper Rohit at the grandest stage. However, Gill is featured in the reserve list of players at the World Cup.

Serving a timely reminder about his T20I exploits in the IPL 2024, former India skipper Virat Kohli is set to headline the T20 World Cup. The Orange Cap holder became the first player to complete 500 runs in the IPL this season. Kohli and Rohit were back in the T20I mix after the 2022 World Cup for India's final assignment against Afghanistan this year.

India played a three-match T20I series against the Asian giant-killers in the lead-up to the IPL 2024. The national selection committee had a fruitful discussion with BCCI officials in Ahmedabad on Tuesday for the 15-member World Cup squad.

Fresh from becoming the first IPL bowler to take 200 wickets, RR star Yuzvendra Chahal will spearhead the spin department with DC's Kuldeep Yadav. India's world-class pace attack features premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and speedster Arshdeep Singh. Former Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja has retained his place in the T20I squad.

Enjoying a free-scoring season in the IPL 2024, CSK's Shivam Dube has joined the Indian middle-order with top-ranked T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav. Kolkata Knight Riders’ rising star Rinku Singh, pacers Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan complete India's reserve list for the T20 World Cup.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan.