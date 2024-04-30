India T20 World Cup squad Live Updates: Ajit Agarkar's BCCI selection committee likely to announce Team India's 15 today

T20 World Cup India Squad 2024 Live Updates: The much-awaited day has finally arrived for the Indian cricket fraternity. There have been much debate and discussion on the probable 15 that India might pick for the ICC T20 World Cup in June since the start of this year, which grew more intense by the day, especially amid the ongoing 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which has been offering possibilities aplenty. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will hence have to resolve a number of selection headaches before they narrow down on their final 15 and then make the big announcement....Read More

There are surely a few certainties already, with captain Rohit Sharma part of the list alongside Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rishabh Pant. One would have expected having Hardik Pandya in the group as well before the start of IPL 2024, but his bowling fitness concern through the course of the league so far has left selectors worried. Although, with a lack of proper like-for-like replacement, he will surely get that green signal. There are also concerns about Ravindra Jadeja's batting performance and whether he is the suitable option for India at No. 7, but again, that will be a debate for head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit, with the left-armer too set to be included in the Indian team.

The major headaches will be around defining Virat Kohli's role in the Indian batting lineup, amid few veteran cricketers and experts wanting to see the former India captain open alongside Rohit after his exploits at the position in IPL 2024, where he smashed 500 runs for a record-equalling seventh time in his career. The other will be over the inclusion of Shubman Gill as an extra batter, after the Gujarat Titans captain fell behind in the race against Jaiswal. The major headache will, however be on whether to pick Sanju Samson or KL Rahul in the squad as the backup wicketkeeping option. The final discussion will be around the bowling unit , in picking Jasprit Bumrah's partner in the pace-bowling unit and then deciding who the extra spinner will be in the lineup.