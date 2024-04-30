KL Rahul drops first reaction after BCCI leaves out LSG skipper from Team India's World Cup squad

KL Rahul failed to stake a claim for the second wicketkeeper's spot in the Indian Premier League season 2024 as the former India vice-captain didn't make the cut in the 15-member list for the T20 World Cup. Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson were picked as Team India's wicketkeepers for the ICC event on Tuesday. Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul during a practice session (PTI)

Rahul's strike rate was a bone of contention in the 2024 edition of the cash-rich league. Before India announced its squad for the T20 World Cup, Rahul scored 378 runs at a strike rate of 144.27. Shortlisted wicketkeepers Pant and Samson achieved better strike rates than Rahul at the IPL 2024. On a day when India named its squad for the T20 World Cup, Rahul captained Lucknow Super Giants for match No.48 of the IPL 2024 against Mumbai Indians.

Speaking at the traditional toss, Rahul was asked about his mindset and the franchise in the lead-up to the IPL 2024 encounter. "In terms of your mindset today and that of the team in the crucial game, describe it for me," former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop asked Rahul at the toss. Lucknow Super Giants also extended their support to Rahul after the star batter was omitted from the T20 World Cup squad.

“It remains the same, more or less. We'll try to stay as balanced as possible. Need to come out and put up show. We have had a few good victories. Few changes, Quinton misses out. Kulkarni is in the team. Mayank is back as well. He has bowled really well, he has a huge impact. I have been pushing the physios and medical team. Mayank is eager to go. Important that he gets it out of his head that he had an injury,” Rahul said.

Before hosting Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, Rahul and Co. were outplayed by Samson's Rajasthan Royals, who chased the 197-run target at the same venue on Saturday. Rahul is behind RR skipper Samson in the Orange Cap standings. RR skipper Samson has smashed 385 runs in nine games this season. LSG were placed fifth in the IPL 2024 standings when the Super Giants squared off against Mumbai in the IPL 2024.