How RR star Yashasvi Jaiswal pipped GT skipper Shubman Gill for India opener's role at T20 World Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a lukewarm season in the Indian Premier League 2024 before the India opener slammed a sensational century against Mumbai Indians. The Indian opener had scored only 129 runs in the first eight games of the new season. With the IPL form not playing a crucial role in India's World Cup selection calls, Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal managed to pip Shubman Gill for the opener's role. Jaiswal managed to pip Gill for the opener's role.(AFP)

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson headlined India's squad announcement as the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the 15-member roster of the 2007 champions for the T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee finalised India's squad based on the 11 bilateral T20Is the Men In Blue contested between the One Day International World Cup and the Indian Premier League.

Jaiswal vs Gill in IPL 2024

Last season's Orange Cap winner, Gujarat Titans opener Gill, failed to make the cut in the 15-member list of the former world champions. Gill is sitting at the 13th spot in the Orange Cap standings this season. The GT skipper has amassed 320 runs in 10 matches at the IPL 2024. Opener Jaiswal is placed 26th in the Orange Cap standings, and the RR opener has scored 249 runs in nine games this season.

Jaiswal emerged as a frontrunner

Despite a slow start in the IPL 2024, Jaiswal was expected to join Kohli in the Indian top order for the T20 World Cup. Helping India maintain the left-right combination, Jaiswal has achieved a strike rate of almost 162 as an opening batter since 2023. The Indian southpaw had a breakout season as the youngster smashed centuries for India in Test and T20Is. While Jaiswal emerged as a frontrunner to open the innings with Rohit across formats, Gill struggled to get going, especially in the longest format.

Timely reminder

Before BCCI's major squad announcement, Jaiswal roared back to form with a sublime century against Mumbai Indians. Jaiswal also opened the Indian innings with Rohit in India's home T20 series against Afghanistan prior to the World Cup. The Indian opener also had a run-fest series against England in the lead-up to the IPL 2024.

Record-fest season for India

Jaiswal completed 1,000 runs in less than 10 matches. The Indian opener scored 712 runs and notched up two double centuries in the five-match Test series between India and England. He became the second Indian to score more than 700 runs in a Test series. The fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in Tests. Jaiswal holds the record for the most sixes (26) in a Test series. Jaiswal scored 260 more runs than Gill in the England series. With Kohli set to feature as the No.3 batter, Gill had to make way for Jaiswal, who will open for India at the grandest stage later this year.