‘Good to finally have…’: Tharoor on Sergio Gor's appointment as US ambassador to India

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday responded to Sergio Gor's appointment as the United States' Ambassador to India. "...It is good we will finally have a US Ambassador in place," Tharoor said in a post on X.(PTI)

Tharoor shared a post by Indian-origin venture capitalist Asha Jadeja Motwani, who suggested that US President Donald Trump had appointed one of the most important people in his inner circle as the Ambassador to India.

In her post, Motwani said Gor's appointment would provide India access to someone who is close to Trump and would give a “no holds barred honest opinions on what needs to move quickly and what needs to be ratified quickly.”

The user said that India's communications would need to be “crystal clear”, adding that this is the country's chance to “express the importance of this bilateral relationship between our two great democracies.”

While terming the user's statements as “interesting”, Tharoor said, “In any case it is good we will finally have a US Ambassador in place.” The Thiruvananthapuram PM further said that we might have a more “stable set of interlocutors” if the Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia is also confirmed soon.

Trump appointed Tashkent-born Gor as the US Ambassador to India and India-anchored Special Envoy to South and Central Asia Affairs on Friday. Gor (38) is said to be in the trust zone of the US President and has a direct line to the White House.

The appointment of Gor, who is currently director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, has been taken as a positive signal by the Indian diplomats, amid frosty relations between the two countries after the 50 per cent tariffs imposed by US on Indian goods. This includes 25 per cent additional tariffs, which had been imposed by Trump citing India's purchase of Russian oil.

Trump, in a social media post on Friday, called Gor a “great friend, who has been at my side for many years.” "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India," the US President said.