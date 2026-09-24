‘She is in jail’: How Jaipur man, son covered up a murder; her body was in well

A 48-year-old woman, who was reported missing last year, was allegedly murdered by her husband and son and her body dumped in a deep well in Jaipur district, police said on Wednesday following the arrest of the two men.

Police said , Lalaram Chaudhary and his son Hariom were arrested in connection with the murder of his wife, Mintu alias Seema Chaudhary. (Rajasthan Police)

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According to the police, Lalaram Chaudhary and his son Hariom allegedly strangled Seema Chaudhary alias Mintu in May 2025, and misled relatives by claiming she was incarcerated in Delhi and Bharatpur jails.

Hariom lodged a formal missing person complaint only after his sister visited the prisons and discovered Seema, who had 11 criminal cases against her, was not in custody.

Deputy commissioner of police (Jaipur South) Rajarshi Raj said the police arrested the suspects after some evidence recently came to light. This led investigators to question the suspects and retrieve the remains of the woman. He did not elaborate on the information that helped crack the case.

Police said Lalaram suspected his wife of having a relationship with another person and allegedly decided, along with his son, to kill her. “After strangling Mintu, the accused wrapped her body in a blanket, transported it in an auto-rickshaw and threw it into the well in May last year,” Raj said.

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{{^usCountry}} He said when relatives asked about Mintu, the accused first claimed she was lodged in Tihar Jail and later said she was in Bharatpur Jail. But Mintu’s sister checked with jail authorities and found that this wasn’t the case. Hariom finally filed the missing person report in July, allegedly to divert suspicion. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said when relatives asked about Mintu, the accused first claimed she was lodged in Tihar Jail and later said she was in Bharatpur Jail. But Mintu’s sister checked with jail authorities and found that this wasn’t the case. Hariom finally filed the missing person report in July, allegedly to divert suspicion. {{/usCountry}}

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