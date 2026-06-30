‘Told me herself’: Siya Goyal wanted to leave Chetan and marry Ketan, says her brother in Pune murder mystery

Pune murder accused Siya Goyal's brother, Sahil Goyal, has claimed that she “wanted to marry” realtor Ketan Agarwal, saying she was “confused” about her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary. Siya and Chetan are accused of killing her fiancé, Ketan, at the Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18. Ketan Agarwal and Siya Goyal had got engaged in February. (Sourced)

According to the police, Siya and Chetan did it as they wanted to marry each other, even though Siya’s marriage was fixed with Ketan Agarwal.

According to reports, Siya’s brother, Sahil Goyal, knew about her relationship with Chetan Chaudhary, as they had met through him.

Sahil broke his silence on the issue, saying he never told his parents about his sister's relationship because she had told him she wanted to marry Ketan.

"Siya told me that she wanted to spend her life with Ketan and didn't want anything to do with Chetan. She assured me that there was nothing between them. She swore on her life that she would only marry Ketan and have no contact with Chetan. So, I did not tell anyone about Siya and Chetan," Sahil said in an interview with NewsDotz.