Shiv Sena (UBT) welcome to merger if it follows founder’s ideals: Union minister Pratap Jadhav

Shiv Sena lawmaker and Union minister Pratap Jadhav on Monday said Shiv Sena (UBT) was welcome to merge into their party if it follows the ideals of the party’s founder, Bal Thackeray. He said the Thackeray followed staunch Hindutva and championed the cause of Marathis. The Shiv Sena split in 2022 when Eknath Shinde and 39 lawmakers rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

“Our earlier leaders drifted away from the party’s policy, and we shifted with Eknath Shinde, who is following the ideals of Balasaheb. If the other group wants to follow the ideals of Balasaheb, they are welcome.”

The Shiv Sena split in 2022 when Shinde and 39 lawmakers rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new government. In 2019, Uddhav Thackeray became Maharashtra chief minister after Shiv Sena allied with Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a government.

Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Raghuvanshi said it would be a true Diwali if two Sena factions could come together. “I do not know whether the two will come together. When the Sena split, I had said on the first day that such a situation should not have happened. If Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde come together, it can be real Diwali.’’

Member of Parliament Omraje Nimbalkar, who defected from Sena (UBT) this year, said, “If the two Senas come together, the common man will benefit.’’

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said they can do everything they want, but look at the condition Maharashtra has been reduced to. “Industries are moving out of the state. Look at the roads in Nashik. Look at what people are saying about these issues and what is being done. Nothing but politics is going on. Every BJP-ruled municipal corporation is trying to push privatisation. They will privatise hospitals. One day, they will hand over everything to Adani.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut dismissed Shinde’s party as Union home minister Amit Shah’s and said it has no independent stand. “The Shinde faction has to compromise its self-respect to function. They have no ideology and are staying there only because of the Fevicol-like bond of power.”

He referred to Operation Tiger for alleged poaching of Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentarians, and said they have accepted that they are tigers. “We are not monkeys who keep jumping from one place to another. Now, let Amit Shah’s two parties take care of their own organisations,” he said, referring to Shiv Sena and NCP. “The real battlefield is right here.”