Shivpal Yadav holds road show in Firozabad, the Lok Sabha constituency of nephew Akshay Yadav

Samajwadi Secular Morcha president Shivpal Yadav Sunday held a road show in Firozabad, the Lok Sabha constituency of his nephew Akshay Yadav, the son of Samajwadi Party general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

The estranged Samajwadi Party leader, accompanied by his son Aditya Yadav, was welcomed at various locations in the area. Addressing his supporters, Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, told them not wait for the 2022 assembly elections and show their strength in the coming Lok Sabha election next year.

The roadshow began from Etawah and crossed Jaswant Nagar before reaching Firozabad on Sunday afternoon. The number of vehicles multiplied as he crossed Kathphodi in Firozabad and he stopped at seven places in Sirsaganj where his supporters had gathered to welcome him.

Once the cavalcade got to the national highway from Agra Lucknow Expressway, it blocked one side of the double channel road. As a long queue formed at the toll plaza on the way, the staff had to allow hundreds of vehicles to pass without paying toll tax.

At Kathpodi, Shivpal Yadav boarded an open vehicle and waved to his supporters alongside the road. Stages were set up to welcome him in Shikohabad, Makhhanpur, Adhampur and Biltigarh. Making short speeches all along the way, he said his Morcha had now taken to the roads to get justice to all.

“Samajwadi Secular Morcha has been constituted to help the masses in distress because of wrong policies of the government which is corrupt and dishonest. We are fighting for the masses. People, including farmers, students, unemployed and Muslims, all will get justice once we come to power,” he said, stressing on the ‘respect’ that the common men would get with the Morcha getting strong.

The former UP minister also termed the Goods and Service Tax (GST) as a cause of trouble for traders and expressed concern over the plight of farmers and unemployed youths.

Expressing pleasure at the turn out for his road show, he said it showed people’s love for him, adding that they were fed up with the present government.

After his address at Raja Ka Tal, the road show moved towards the end point of Tundla town, falling between Firozabad and Agra.

On the occasion, the Morcha’s Firozabad president Azeem Bhai asked Shivpal Yadav to contest from Firozabad seat in the coming Lok Sabha election.

