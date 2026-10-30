Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s mother Kashi Bai passes away at AIIMS Bhopal; last rites to be held in Jait

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashi Bai, passed away during treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal on Friday. Following her demise, Union Minister Chouhan reached his residence in Saket Nagar, Bhopal. Her last rites will be performed at 3 pm on Friday in her native village Jait in Sehore district. (PTI)

Following her demise, Union Minister Chouhan reached his residence in Saket Nagar, Bhopal. Her last rites will be performed at 3 pm on Friday in her native village Jait in Sehore district.

Taking to X, Chouhan expressed profound grief over his mother's demise, stating that her departure had left an irreplaceable void in the family's life.

"Today is a day of immense sorrow and pain for our entire family. Our mother, Kashi Bai, has left us. A mother’s departure leaves a void in life that can never be filled. Her memories are making our hearts emotional today. I pray to the Almighty to grant my mother a place in His lotus feet. The last rites of my mother will be performed at 3 pm in our native village Jait, in Sehore district. Om Shanti."

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Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also expressed condolences over her demise and prayed to Baba Mahakal to grant strength to the bereaved family to cope with the loss.

“I received the sad news of the demise of the mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kashi Bai Ji. My condolences are with the family in this hour of grief. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss,” CM Yadav said in a post on X.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal also mourned her demise, describing the loss of a mother as one of the greatest losses in anyone's life. He extended his condolences to Chouhan and his family.

“The news of the demise of the mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kashi Bai Ji, is extremely saddening. A mother’s demise is the greatest loss for anyone. My condolences are with him and his family during this difficult time. I pray to God to grant a place to the departed soul at His divine feet and grant strength to the family in his hour of grief. Humble tribute, Om Shanti!” Khandelwal stated.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari also expressed grief over Kashi Bai's demise and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

“I received the sad news of the demise of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashi Bai Ji. My condolences are with the bereaved family during this difficult time. I pray to God to grant the departed soul the highest place at His divine feet and give the family the strength to bear this immense grief and separation. Om Shanti,” Patwari said. (ANI)