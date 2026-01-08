SHO among four who raped me for 8 years, says Rajasthan woman constable

JAIPUR: A 35-year-old woman constable in Rajasthan’s Churu district has accused four people, including three policemen, of raping her for the last eight years, officials said on Thursday. She reported the matter to the SP Jai Yadav last week, following which a medical examination was also conducted that confirmed the rape. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A medical examination, which was conducted after she complained about the rape to the district superintendent of police (SP), has confirmed rape, said additional SP of Churu (Rajgarh) Richpal Singh.

“She reported the matter to the SP Jai Yadav last week, following which a medical examination was also conducted that confirmed the rape. However, the rest of the facts and allegations are yet to be confirmed,” Singh said.

According to her complaint, she was first raped in 2017 by a police constable and an electricity department staffer whom she had met during an official assignment. One day, they invited her over, got her to consume liquor and then raped her.

“She was posted in Sardarshahar police station at the time,” Singh said, adding that the two men continued to rape her.

When she was transferred to another police station in the district’s Sidhmukh town in 2023, it turned out that her immediate boss, the Station House Officer, and a constable were acquainted with the rapists, who told them about their past with the woman constable.

“Hence, they also started threatening her and continued raping her till 2025,” Singh said.

Singh said she approached the SP only last week, stating that she had been afraid to approach her superiors all these years.

“Although the rape is confirmed, we are yet to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against the accused she named. We are questioning her along with the other accused,” he said.