Mumbai woman calls ex-lover home for New Year party, stabs him in private parts

A woman allegedly attacked a man with a knife, stabbing him in his private parts in Mumbai’s Santacruz area, police said on Wednesday. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

The injured man, identified as Joginder Mahto, told the police that the woman, with whom he had previously been in a relationship, called him to her house on the pretext of meeting him. Once he arrived, she allegedly assaulted him and stabbed him in his private parts. The incident occurred on New Year’s Day, as per news agency PTI.

According to the victim’s statement, the woman was his girlfriend before her marriage, but the relationship ended after she got married. He said that despite this, she continued to contact him and asked him to meet her. Mahto claimed he repeatedly refused, citing his family responsibilities and children.

However, on New Year’s Day, the woman allegedly persuaded him to come to her residence. Shortly after he reached the house, she reportedly attacked him with a knife.

Despite his injuries, Mahto managed to flee from the spot and reached a hospital for treatment. The hospital authorities later informed the Mumbai Police, who recorded his statement.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and said further investigation is underway.

In separate news, the Parksite police have registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a 58-year-old hotelier from Ghatkopar, threatening to implicate him in a false rape case unless he paid her ₹2 crore as a ‘settlement’ and ₹1 lakh every month thereafter.

The woman has been booked on charges of blackmail, extortion and criminal intimidation. Police said she had already extracted ₹22 lakh from the victim over a period of time before escalating her demands.

(With PTI inputs)