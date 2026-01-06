MUMBAI: The Parksite police have registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a 58-year-old hotelier from Ghatkopar, threatening to implicate him in a false rape case unless he paid her ₹2 crore as a ‘settlement’ and ₹1 lakh every month thereafter. Woman threatens Ghatkopar hotelier of fake rape case, demands ₹2 crore

The accused, identified as Poonam, has been booked on charges of blackmail, extortion and criminal intimidation. Police said she had already extracted ₹22 lakh from the victim over a period of time before escalating her demands.

According to the complaint, the hotelier owns a bar and restaurant in Ghatkopar and lives with his wife and two children. He first came in contact with the accused about three years ago when she visited his restaurant with a friend. The two remained in touch after she told him that a relative owned a bar in Kalyan that was available on lease and asked him to take over its management.

Police said the two frequently communicated over phone calls and WhatsApp regarding the proposed deal. The complainant has stated that he had clearly told the woman that he was married and had no romantic interest in her.

However, the woman allegedly continued to pursue him, claiming that she was divorced and had two children. When he began distancing himself, she allegedly contacted him repeatedly from different mobile numbers and invited him to her house.

“The victim eventually fell into the trap and had a physical relationship with the accused,” a police officer said.

In 2023, the woman allegedly told the hotelier that she was pregnant and took ₹10 lakh from him. Between September and December 2024, she allegedly extracted a total of ₹22 lakh. Despite this, she continued to threaten him with further monetary demands, the police said.

Investigators said the hotelier was under severe mental stress due to the constant pressure. Hoping to end the matter, he agreed to a one-time settlement. At this point, the accused allegedly demanded ₹2 crore upfront and ₹1 lakh every month, threatening to file a rape complaint and defame him publicly if he refused, claiming she had “strong evidence”.

Unable to cope with the threats, the hotelier approached the police in December. After learning about the complaint, the woman allegedly filed a counter-complaint accusing him of sexual assault and mental and physical abuse. A preliminary inquiry conducted by the police found inconsistencies in her allegations. On Sunday, the police recorded the hotelier’s detailed statement and formally registered a case against the woman. “We are investigating the matter thoroughly and will arrest the accused soon,” a Parksite police officer said.