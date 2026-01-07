Wrong-side driving in Delhi to now attract criminal cases

For the first time in the national capital, the Delhi Police have registered criminal cases against motorists for driving on the wrong side of the road, making it the first Union Territory in the country to do so, officials said. At least three FIRs have been lodged so far, with police clarifying that the offences are bailable and the accused were released on bail after arrest. Earlier, wrong-side driving attracted a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence. (HT Archive)

A senior traffic police officer said FIRs would be registered selectively, based on the level of risk posed by the violation. “Special focus will be on wrong-side driving during peak morning and evening hours on major roads. However, if a slow-moving two-wheeler is seen driving on the wrong side on a small road, registering an FIR may not be justified, and they’ll be allowed to go after imposing a fine,” the officer said.

According to the data shared by the traffic police, number of challans increased in 2025 to 144,490 from 104,720 in 2024. However, as many as 127,395 notices were issued in 2025, as against 178,448 in 2024.

Special commissioner of police (traffic) Neeraj Thakur could not be reached by HT for a comment.

The first FIR was registered on January 3 at Delhi Cantt police station against Aman, originally from Shahjahanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The case was filed on the complaint of ASI Sunil Kumar of the Delhi Cantt circle of Delhi Traffic Police. According to the FIR, Aman was driving his WagonR car at high speed in the wrong direction on the road leading from Hanuman Mandir red light towards Delhi Cantt at around 4.45 pm. The road is a two-lane carriageway, and the act created difficulties for oncoming vehicles and could have resulted in a major accident.

The FIR was registered under Section 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which provides for up to six months’ imprisonment, or a fine of up to ₹1,000, or both. Police said it was also found that Aman did not possess a valid driving licence and that the vehicle was uninsured. Accordingly, Sections 3/181, 146 and 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act were invoked. He was arrested and later released on bail.

The second case was registered in Kapashera on Monday, when Ankit Gaur was allegedly found driving his motorcycle on the wrong side in Samalkhan. The third FIR was lodged at Vasant Kunj South police station against Sanij Kumar, originally from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, who was driving his Tata Tigor car on the wrong side towards Mata Chowk on the Mehrauli–Mahipalpur road.

Officials said that until now, such violations typically resulted in fines. The approach has been revised in view of a rise in road accidents. Earlier, wrong-side driving attracted a fine of ₹5,000 for the first offence and up to ₹10,000 for repeat violations, along with the possibility of licence suspension and other legal action.