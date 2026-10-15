‘Shocked’: BJD hits out at Odisha governor-designate over remarks on strengthening BJP

Odisha governor-designate Braj Mohan Ram’s remarks that he would work to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Scheduled Caste (SC) wing and help the party secure more votes have triggered a political row, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) questioning his impartiality as a constitutional authority.

The statement negates the principle that a Governor should remain impartial, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

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“We are shocked to hear the Governor say that he will work to strengthen the BJP’s organisation in Odisha. The statement negates the principle that a Governor should remain impartial,” BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said.

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In a PTI interview in Ranchi, Ram, a three-time former BJP lawmaker from Palamu, said he would focus on expanding and activating the BJP’s SC Morcha in Odisha after assuming office. “I will work to bring more people into the organisation and focus on how to secure votes for the BJP,” Ram, who succeeded Haribabu Kambhampati, said.

“Even when I was denied a ticket, I continued to work honestly and actively for the party. These days, people move to a second or third party on the very evening they fail to get a ticket,” he said while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for recognising his work and appointing him to the constitutional post.

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{{^usCountry}} Ram said he would visit Odisha to assess the condition of the Scheduled Caste community and work for the welfare of the poor. “I will work for the poor and ensure justice for those who have been denied it. I will try to resolve basic issues and meet people’s essential needs so that they do not face difficulties,” he said, adding that he would work for the state’s prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram said he would visit Odisha to assess the condition of the Scheduled Caste community and work for the welfare of the poor. “I will work for the poor and ensure justice for those who have been denied it. I will try to resolve basic issues and meet people’s essential needs so that they do not face difficulties,” he said, adding that he would work for the state’s prosperity. {{/usCountry}}

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BJD president Naveen Patnaik expressed hope that Ram would uphold constitutional dignity.

“The people of Odisha are witnessing the enthusiasm of the nominated Governor for undertaking party work. Hope that Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath will bestow upon him the zeal and strength to serve the people of Odisha, through which he will fulfil his duties impartially while upholding constitutional dignity,” the leader of the opposition in the Odisha Assembly said in a social media post.

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