‘Shocked’, ‘irreparable loss’: Condolences pour in over Sharad Yadav's death

Leaders across political parties expressed condolences over the demise of veteran politician and former JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav. Bihar chief minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar expressed shock and grief over Yadav's death saying his demise has caused “irreparable loss in the social and political sphere.” (Also Read | Sharad Yadav: Socialist leader whose political journey saw splits and alliances)

“Saddened by the demise of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav. I had a very deep relation with Sharad Yadav ji. I am shocked and saddened by the news of his demise. He was a strong socialist leader. His demise has caused irreparable loss in the social and political sphere. May his soul rest in peace," Nitish Kumar said in a tweet in Hindi.

Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, with whose party the veteran socialist leader had merged his Loktantrik Janata Dal a couple of years ago, in a video message said on Twitter said it was a great loss for the socialist fraternity.

"It is a great loss for the socialist fraternity, coming close on the heels of the demise of Netaji (Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav)," he said.

Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurgaon, said in a statement that the veteran leader was brought to the emergency in an “unconscious and unresponsive state" and was declared dead at 10.19pm. He was 75.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Sharad Yadav had been suffering from kidney-related issues for a long time and regularly underwent dialysis.

Yadav's son-in-law, Raj Kamal Rao, said the leader's body will be taken to his native village in Madhya Pradesh for last rites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia's ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Expressing condolences to Sharad Yadav's family, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said he has learnt a lot from the socialist leader and his “contribution to the country will always be remembered.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences over the demise of Sharad Yadav.

"Serving the country as a former Union Minister and an outstanding Parliamentarian for decades, he strengthened the politics of equality," Kharge said in a tweet.

Union home minister Amit Shah said, “Received the sad news of the demise of Sharad Yadav ji. Sharad Yadav ji made his valuable contribution in Bihar and Indian politics for decades. In this hour of grief, I express my condolences to his family and supporters.”

Calling Sharad Yadav a man of character and conviction, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor he will be sorely missed in the Parliament.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “I bear a heavy heart upon hearing about Shri Sharad Yadav’s demise. A stalwart politician and an immensely respected colleague, his legacy shall live on. I pray that his family and followers find solace and strength in this hour of grief.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON