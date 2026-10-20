Shroff attack: Police team returns to Kota with 3 suspects amid security concerns

A Mumbai Police team, which arrived in Rajasthan to take custody of two men and a minor apprehended in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car, returned to Kota late Monday after setting out by road amid security concerns about travelling at night.

Two men and a minor were apprehended in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car.

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The team was expected to resume its journey to Mumbai, around 900 km, on Tuesday. People aware of the matter attributed the halt to fatigue and security concerns, although Mumbai Police have not confirmed the reasons.

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Kota police superintendent Tejaswini Gautam said the Mumbai Police team left with the accused, but they later decided to stay back. “This was their decision. We arranged for them to stay at a local police station with full security. They will leave with the accused shortly,” he said on Tuesday morning.

Deep Dive Why did the Mumbai Police team return to Kota with the three suspects? The team reportedly halted because of fatigue and security concerns about travelling at night, though Mumbai Police did not confirm the reasons. The suspects were kept under tight security at Kota’s Railway Colony police station. Where were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff firing case arrested? Two men and a minor were apprehended aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express at Kota railway station. Kota police said intelligence and technical inputs indicated they might be trying to flee through Rajasthan. Have investigators established the suspects’ roles in the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car? Their roles in the firing remain under investigation. Police said the suspects allegedly planned to flee abroad via Rajasthan, while investigators have also said limits on access to jailed gang leaders have made it harder to uncover the wider motive and conspiracy.

The people cited above said the team began its journey to Mumbai on Monday after the suspects underwent medical examinations and a transit remand was secured. The team subsequently returned to Kota, and the suspects were kept under tight security in the Railway Colony police station.

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{{^usCountry}} The Mumbai Police team travelled by road from Mumbai early Monday and were exhausted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Mumbai Police team travelled by road from Mumbai early Monday and were exhausted. {{/usCountry}}

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The two men and the minor were apprehended aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express at Kota railway station on Monday in connection with Sunday’s firing at Shroff’s car in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Gautam said Kota police received intelligence and technical inputs suggesting that the suspects were attempting to flee through Rajasthan. A special team was formed under the supervision of the additional superintendent of police and circle officers. Using technical surveillance and descriptions of the suspects, police intercepted them at the railway station.

Police identified the two adults as Rehan alias Sukka, 18, a resident of Idgah Colony in Haryana’s Sonipat, and Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter, 22, a native of Piprai in Bihar’s Begusarai, who lived in Mumbai’s Andheri West. The third suspect is a minor.

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Police said the suspects allegedly planned to flee abroad via Rajasthan. Their roles in the firing are under investigation.