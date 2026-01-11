New Delhi, Combining sharp social satire with a nuanced look at ambition, love, divorce, and self-reinvention, "The Wrong Way Home" by author Shunali Khullar Shroff offers a compelling portrait of modern womanhood and contemporary urban life in India. Shunali Khullar Shroff's explores second chances, selfhood in new novel

The book, described as "witty and subversive", explores life, ambition, and reinvention in modern India. It is published by Bloomsbury India.

"This novel is a social satire on Bombay's society, where image and status shape identity, and I was also keen to explore the power of media in shaping, managing, or even destroying public images.

"And ultimately, it is a story about what it means to lose and remake identity in modern India, inviting everyone to reflect on the masks we wear and the truths beneath them," said the Mumbai-based author.

The story follows Nayantara, a 40-year-old woman blindsided when her celebrity ex-husband marries a young influencer. Left single, broke, and sidelined by the society she once thrived in, Nayan sets out to rebuild her PR business with determination, managing clients ranging from a fading movie star and a politician in need of image rescue to a socialite seeking cultural credibility.

Amid her professional hustle, she navigates her personal life, caught between two men one offering steadiness, the other charm and glitter.

"Buffeted by the contradictions of ambition and love, right and wrong, Mumbai’s relentless hustle and Landour's quieter pull, she must decide what really matters in a world obsessed with appearances," reads the description of the book.

Shroff, whose previous works include bestselling novels "Love in the Time of Affluenza" and the memoir "Battle Hymn of a Bewildered Mother", also co-hosts the popular podcast "Not Your Aunty".

"The Wrong Way Home", priced at ₹399, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.