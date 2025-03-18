Shutdown lifted in Manipur’s Churachandpur after peace pact

A day-long shutdown in Manipur’s Churachandpur district following a clash between the Zomi and Hmar communities was lifted after a peace agreement late on Monday. Churachandpur in Manipur. (HT PHOTO/FILE)

In a joint statement, leaders of Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council, representing the Hmar and Zomi (sub-tribes of the Kuki and Zomi communities), said the district administration convened a joint meeting with community leaders.

The clash was triggered on Sunday when Hmar Inpui leader Richard Laltanpuia Hmar was allegedly attacked. Hmar Inpui said he was intercepted while returning home, blindfolded, and assaulted on the campus of a school despite identifying himself.

As tensions escalated, the district magistrate imposed a curfew across the district on Monday until further notice. The Zomi Students’ Federation representing the Zo community on Monday accused Richard Laltanpuia Hmar of driving under the influence and causing a public disturbance, which led to the confrontation. It warned against unwarranted shutdowns over “baseless issues,” particularly in Zomi-dominated areas, and cautioned that any violations would lead to stern action.

Violence persisted despite the peace appeal community leaders issued urging the public to remain calm and refrain from disrupting normal life. On Monday night, unidentified attackers set fire to the office of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum in Churachandpur. The office was partially burnt and vandalised

Authorities said they were monitoring the situation as efforts continued to restore peace.